Valpo faces Loyola-Chicago in MVC quarters

Valparaiso (15-17, 8-11) vs. No. 1 seed Loyola of Chicago (19-12, 12-6) Missouri Valley Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Enterprise Center, St. Louis; Friday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso and Loyola of Chicago are set to…

Valparaiso (15-17, 8-11) vs. No. 1 seed Loyola of Chicago (19-12, 12-6)

Missouri Valley Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Enterprise Center, St. Louis; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso and Loyola of Chicago are set to do battle in the quarterfinals of the MVC tournament. Loyola of Chicago won both of the regular season matchups earlier this season. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 10, when the Ramblers shot 43.2 percent from the field while limiting Valparaiso to just 37.5 percent en route to the five-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Valparaiso has relied heavily on its seniors. Derrik Smits, Deion Lavender, Markus Golder and Bakari Evelyn have combined to account for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 54 percent of all Crusaders points over the team’s last five games.

MIGHTY MARQUES: Marques Townes has connected on 37.1 percent of the 105 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 22 over his last five games. He’s also converted 76.3 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Loyola of Chicago is a perfect 15-0 when it scores at least 70 points. The Ramblers are 4-12 when scoring any fewer than that.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Ramblers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Crusaders. Loyola of Chicago has 30 assists on 71 field goals (42.3 percent) over its past three games while Valparaiso has assists on 27 of 64 field goals (42.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Loyola of Chicago defense has allowed only 60.9 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Ramblers sixth among Division I teams. The Valparaiso offense has averaged 67.2 points through 32 games (ranked 277th, nationally).

