Utah Valley looks to extend streak vs CSUB

Cal State Bakersfield (16-13, 7-8) vs. Utah Valley (22-8, 11-4) UCCU Events Center, Orem, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley looks for its seventh straight conference win against Cal State Bakersfield. Utah…

Cal State Bakersfield (16-13, 7-8) vs. Utah Valley (22-8, 11-4)

UCCU Events Center, Orem, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley looks for its seventh straight conference win against Cal State Bakersfield. Utah Valley’s last WAC loss came against the New Mexico State Aggies 84-77 on Feb. 14. Cal State Bakersfield has dropped its last four games against conference opponents.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Jake Toolson, Conner Toolson, Baylee Steele and Ben Nakwaasah have combined to account for 58 percent of Utah Valley’s scoring this season. For Cal State Bakersfield, Rickey Holden, Damiyne Durham and James Suber have combined to score 37 percent of the team’s points this season.

JUMPING FOR JARKEL: Jarkel Joiner has connected on 37.4 percent of the 123 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 18 over the last three games. He’s also made 69.1 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Cal State Bakersfield is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 62 points and 16-5 when scoring at least 62.

TWO STREAKS: Cal State Bakersfield has dropped its last three road games, scoring 64.3 points and allowing 70.3 points during those contests. Utah Valley has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 85.8 points while giving up 67.5.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Bakersfield is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 38.4 percent. The Roadrunners have averaged 14.3 offensive boards per game.

