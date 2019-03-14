USC meets Washington in Pac-12 quarters

No. 8 seed Southern California (16-16, 9-10) vs. No. 1 seed Washington (24-7, 15-3) Pac-12 Conference Tournament Quarterfinals, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas; Thursday, 2 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Southern California is set to match up…

No. 8 seed Southern California (16-16, 9-10) vs. No. 1 seed Washington (24-7, 15-3)

Pac-12 Conference Tournament Quarterfinals, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas; Thursday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Southern California is set to match up against Washington in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 tournament. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Jan. 30, when the Huskies shot 44.8 percent from the field while holding Southern California to just 40.7 percent en route to a 13-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Southern California’s Bennie Boatwright, Shaqquan Aaron and Derryck Thornton have collectively scored 43 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 43 percent of all Trojans scoring over the last five games.

BRILLIANT BENNIE: Boatwright has connected on 43 percent of the 200 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 18 of 46 over the last five games. He’s also made 69.6 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Southern California is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 16-9 when scoring at least 65.

PERFECT WHEN: Southern California is a perfect 10-0 when it holds an opponent to 66 points or fewer. The Trojans are 6-16 when opponents score more than 66.

STINGY DEFENSE: Washington has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 24 percent of all possessions this year, the ninth-highest rate among all Division I teams. The Huskies have forced conference opponents into turnovers on 26.2 percent of all possessions.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

