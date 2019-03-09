UNCG faces Samford in SoCon quarters

Samford (17-15, 7-12) vs. No. 2 seed UNC Greensboro (26-5, 15-3) Southern Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, U.S. Cellular Center, Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Samford and UNC Greensboro are prepared to face…

Samford (17-15, 7-12) vs. No. 2 seed UNC Greensboro (26-5, 15-3)

Southern Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, U.S. Cellular Center, Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford and UNC Greensboro are prepared to face off in the SoCon tournament quarterfinals. UNC Greensboro won both of the regular season matchups earlier this season. The teams last played on Feb. 7, when the Spartans created 22 Samford turnovers and turned the ball over just 15 times en route to the 75-67 victory.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Samford’s Josh Sharkey, Ruben Guerrero and Brandon Austin have combined to account for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 52 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.

SHARKEY CAN SHOOT: Sharkey has connected on 31.6 percent of the 95 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 21 over his last five games. He’s also converted 74.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Samford is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 61 points or fewer. The Bulldogs are 11-15 when opponents score more than 61.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Spartans have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. UNC Greensboro has 46 assists on 85 field goals (54.1 percent) over its past three matchups while Samford has assists on 41 of 86 field goals (47.7 percent) during its past three games.

STOUT BULLDOGS: UNC Greensboro has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 24.5 percent of all possessions this year, the sixth-highest rate among all Division I teams.

