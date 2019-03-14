UNC faces Louisville in ACC quarters

No. 7 seed Louisville (20-12, 11-8) vs. No. 2 seed North Carolina (26-5, 16-2) Atlantic Coast Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Louisville and North Carolina are…

No. 7 seed Louisville (20-12, 11-8) vs. No. 2 seed North Carolina (26-5, 16-2)

Atlantic Coast Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville and North Carolina are prepared to match up in the quarterfinals of the ACC tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last went at it on Feb. 2, when Louisville made only seven free throws on nine attempts while the Tar Heels hit 15 of 19 on the way to a 79-69 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: North Carolina’s Luke Maye, Cameron Johnson and Kenny Williams have collectively accounted for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 49 percent of all Tar Heels points over the last five games.

JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Jordan Nwora has connected on 37.4 percent of the 198 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 33 over his last five games. He’s also made 76.5 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Louisville is a perfect 10-0 when it holds an opponent to 62 points or fewer. The Cardinals are 10-12 when opponents score more than 62.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Heels have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Cardinals. North Carolina has 57 assists on 88 field goals (64.8 percent) over its previous three matchups while Louisville has assists on 33 of 79 field goals (41.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: North Carolina is ranked third among all Division I teams with an average of 86.6 points per game.

