UMass Lowell faces Hartford in America East quarters

No. 5 seed UMass Lowell (15-16, 7-9) vs. No. 4 seed Hartford (17-14, 10-6) America East Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Chase Family Arena, West Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell is set…

No. 5 seed UMass Lowell (15-16, 7-9) vs. No. 4 seed Hartford (17-14, 10-6)

America East Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Chase Family Arena, West Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell is set to face Hartford in the quarterfinals of the America East tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 23, when UMass Lowell made just 11 free throws on 13 attempts while the Hawks went 21 for 24 en route to a 75-73 victory.

STEPPING UP: Christian Lutete is averaging 18.7 points and 7.6 rebounds to lead the charge for the River Hawks. Obadiah Noel is also a key contributor, producing 14.4 points per game. The Hawks have been led by J.R. Lynch, who is averaging 16.3 points and 2.2 steals.

LIKEABLE LUTETE: Lutete has connected on 39.7 percent of the 174 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 27 over his last five games. He’s also converted 71.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: UMass Lowell is 0-10 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 15-6 when scoring at least 69.

PERFECT WHEN: The Hawks are 9-0 when they hold opposing teams to 64 points or fewer and 8-14 when opponents exceed 64 points. The River Hawks are 5-0 when they make 11 or more 3-pointers and 10-16 when the team hits fewer than 11 from long range.

DID YOU KNOW: Both UMass Lowell and Hartford are ranked atop the America East in terms of scoring. The River Hawks are ranked first in the conference with 77 points per game while the Hawks are second with 74.6 per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.