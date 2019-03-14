UCLA meets ASU in Pac-12 quarters

No. 7 seed UCLA (17-15, 10-9) vs. No. 2 seed Arizona State (21-9, 12-6) Pac-12 Conference Tournament Quarterfinals, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: UCLA is set to meet Arizona State…

No. 7 seed UCLA (17-15, 10-9) vs. No. 2 seed Arizona State (21-9, 12-6)

Pac-12 Conference Tournament Quarterfinals, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA is set to meet Arizona State in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 tournament. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Jan. 24, when the Sun Devils shot 44.9 percent from the field while limiting UCLA to just 40.9 percent en route to an 11-point victory.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Arizona State has relied on senior leadership this year while UCLA has been fueled heavily by freshmen. Seniors Luguentz Dort, Zylan Cheatham and Rob Edwards have combined to account for 47 percent of Arizona State’s scoring this season and 52 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. On the other bench, freshmen Kris Wilkes, Moses Brown and Jules Bernard have combined to score 44 percent of the team’s points this year and have accounted for 58 percent of all Bruins points over their last five.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Remy Martin has made or assisted on 52 percent of all Arizona State field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 67: Arizona State is 0-5 when its offense scores 67 points or fewer. UCLA is a perfect 8-0 when it holds opponents to 67 or fewer points.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Sun Devils have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bruins. Arizona State has 32 assists on 67 field goals (47.8 percent) across its past three matchups while UCLA has assists on 25 of 76 field goals (32.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Both UCLA and Arizona State are ranked at the top of the Pac-12 when it comes to scoring. The Bruins are ranked first in the conference with 78.4 points per game, including 82.2 per game over their last five. The Sun Devils are ranked second among all Pac-12 teams and have scored 77.7 per game this year.

