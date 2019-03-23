UC Irvine meets Oregon in Second Round

No. 13 seed UC Irvine (31-5) vs. No. 12 seed Oregon (24-12) NCAA Tournament Second Round, SAP Center at San Jose, San Jose, California; Sunday, 8:40 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine and Oregon will…

No. 13 seed UC Irvine (31-5) vs. No. 12 seed Oregon (24-12)

NCAA Tournament Second Round, SAP Center at San Jose, San Jose, California; Sunday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine and Oregon will go at it, with the winner punching its ticket to the Sweet 16. Oregon earned a 72-54 win over Wisconsin in its most recent game, while UC Irvine walked away with a 70-64 win against Kansas State in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Anteaters are led by Max Hazzard and Evan Leonard. Hazzard is averaging 12.7 points while Leonard is putting up 11.3 points per game. The Ducks have been anchored by Payton Pritchard and Louis King. Pritchard has produced 12.9 points and 4.6 assists while King has averaged 13.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Pritchard has either made or assisted on 60 percent of all Oregon field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Ducks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Anteaters. Oregon has 36 assists on 77 field goals (46.8 percent) over its past three contests while UC Irvine has assists on 34 of 84 field goals (40.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The UC Irvine defense has allowed only 63.3 points per game to opponents, which is the 19th-best mark in the country. The Oregon offense has averaged just 70.5 points through 36 games (ranked 222nd among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.