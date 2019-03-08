UC Irvine looks to extend streak vs CSUN

Cal State Northridge (13-18, 7-8) vs. UC Irvine (26-5, 14-1) Bren Events Center, Irvine, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine looks for its 10th straight win in the head-to-head series over Cal…

Cal State Northridge (13-18, 7-8) vs. UC Irvine (26-5, 14-1)

Bren Events Center, Irvine, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine looks for its 10th straight win in the head-to-head series over Cal State Northridge. In its last nine wins against the Matadors, UC Irvine has won by an average of 15 points. Cal State Northridge’s last win in the series came on Feb. 22, 2014, an 81-75 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: UC Irvine’s Max Hazzard, Jonathan Galloway and Elston Jones have combined to score 34 percent of the team’s points this season, including 35 percent of all Anteaters scoring over the last five games.

MIGHTY MAX: Hazzard has connected on 38.9 percent of the 193 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 28 over his last five games. He’s also made 74 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Cal State Northridge is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 13-10 when scoring at least 68.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: UC Irvine is a perfect 22-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41 percent or less. The Anteaters are 4-5 when they let opponents to shoot any better than that.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The tough UC Irvine defense has held opponents to 63.5 points per game, the 16th-lowest mark in Division I. Cal State Northridge has allowed an average of 79.1 points through 31 games (ranking the Matadors 309th).

