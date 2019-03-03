UAPB seeks revenge on Jackson St.

Jackson State (10-18, 7-8) vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (12-17, 9-7) H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State goes for the season sweep over Arkansas-Pine Bluff after winning the previous…

Jackson State (10-18, 7-8) vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (12-17, 9-7)

H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State goes for the season sweep over Arkansas-Pine Bluff after winning the previous matchup in Jackson. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 4, when the Tigers outshot Arkansas-Pine Bluff from the field 43.9 percent to 40 percent and hit 11 more foul shots en route to the 13-point victory.

STEPPING UP: The electric Martaveous McKnight has averaged 21 points and 4.9 rebounds to lead the way for the Golden Lions. Complementing McKnight is Shaun Doss, who is maintaining an average of 12.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. The Tigers are led by Chris Howell, who is averaging 11.8 points and 7.8 rebounds.

KEY FACILITATOR: McKnight has made or assisted on 41 percent of all Arkansas-Pine Bluff field goals over the last five games. McKnight has accounted for 29 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 69: Jackson State is 0-13 when it allows at least 69 points and 10-5 when it holds opponents to less than 69.

WINNING WHEN: Arkansas-Pine Bluff is a perfect 6-0 when it scores at least 75 points. The Golden Lions are 6-17 when scoring any fewer than that.

TENACIOUS TIGERS: Jackson State has held opposing teams to 67 points per game, the lowest figure among all SWAC teams. The Tigers have allowed only 62.7 points per game against conference opponents.

