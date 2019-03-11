UAPB meets Grambling St. in SWAC quarters

No. 5 seed Arkansas-Pine Bluff (13-18, 10-8) vs. No. 4 seed Grambling State (16-15, 10-8) Southwestern Athletic Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Assembly Center, Grambling, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Grambling State…

No. 5 seed Arkansas-Pine Bluff (13-18, 10-8) vs. No. 4 seed Grambling State (16-15, 10-8)

Southwestern Athletic Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Assembly Center, Grambling, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Grambling State are prepared to match up in the quarterfinals of the SWAC tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last met on March 2, when the Golden Lions shot 45.3 percent from the field while limiting Grambling State’s shooters to just 38.9 percent en route to a 70-66 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s Martaveous McKnight, Shaun Doss and Charles Jackson have collectively accounted for 63 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 59 percent of all Golden Lions points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: McKnight has had his hand in 52 percent of all Arkansas-Pine Bluff field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 25 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Tigers are 10-0 when they hold opposing teams to 63 points or fewer and 6-15 when opponents exceed 63 points. The Golden Lions are 7-0 when they score at least 75 points and 6-18 on the year when falling short of 75.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Golden Lions have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Tigers. Grambling State has 31 assists on 87 field goals (35.6 percent) over its past three outings while Arkansas-Pine Bluff has assists on 40 of 79 field goals (50.6 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The stout Grambling State defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 39 percent, the ninth-lowest mark in Division I. Arkansas-Pine Bluff has allowed opponents to shoot 45.6 percent through 31 games (ranking the Golden Lions 280th).

