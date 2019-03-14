UAB meets UTSA in CUSA quarters

No. 5 seed UAB (19-13, 11-8) vs. No. 4 seed UTSA (17-14, 11-7) Conference USA Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, Texas; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: UAB and UTSA are…

No. 5 seed UAB (19-13, 11-8) vs. No. 4 seed UTSA (17-14, 11-7)

Conference USA Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, Texas; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UAB and UTSA are prepared to match up in the quarterfinals of the CUSA tourney. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played on March 3, when the Roadrunners shot 48.3 percent from the field while holding UAB to just 39 percent on the way to a six-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: UAB’s Lewis Sullivan, Jalen Perry and Jeremiah Bell have collectively scored 44 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 52 percent of all Blazers scoring over the last five games.

BRILLIANT BRYANT: Zack Bryant has connected on 31.9 percent of the 141 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 20 over the last five games. He’s also made 70.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: UAB is a perfect 10-0 when it holds an opponent to 63 points or fewer. The Blazers are 9-13 when opponents score more than 63.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Roadrunners have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Blazers. UTSA has an assist on 34 of 72 field goals (47.2 percent) across its previous three contests while UAB has assists on 25 of 67 field goals (37.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The opportunistic UTSA offense has averaged 74.5 possessions per game this season, ranking the Roadrunners 16th nationally. UAB has not been as uptempo as the Roadrunners and is averaging only 66 possessions per game (ranked 316th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.