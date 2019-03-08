Tulane looks to end streak vs Wichita State

Wichita State (16-13, 9-8) vs. Tulane (4-25, 0-17) Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse, New Orleans; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State looks to extend Tulane’s conference losing streak to 21 games. Tulane’s last…

Wichita State (16-13, 9-8) vs. Tulane (4-25, 0-17)

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse, New Orleans; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State looks to extend Tulane’s conference losing streak to 21 games. Tulane’s last AAC win came against the South Florida Bulls 79-68 on Feb. 24, 2018. Wichita State won 72-55 over East Carolina on Tuesday.

STEPPING UP: Tulane’s Caleb Daniels has averaged 16.2 points and 5.2 rebounds while Samir Sehic has put up 12.2 points and 7.7 rebounds. For the Shockers, Markis McDuffie has averaged 18 points and five rebounds while Samajae Haynes-Jones has put up 12.1 points.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Daniels has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Tulane field goals over the last five games. Daniels has 36 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Shockers are 0-8 when they score 62 points or fewer and 16-5 when they exceed 62 points. The Green Wave are 0-23 when they fail to score more than 76 points and 4-2 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Tulane has lost its last eight home games, scoring an average of 64.9 points while giving up 79.

DID YOU KNOW: Tulane is ranked second in the AAC with an average of 70.5 possessions per game. The fast-paced Green Wave have raised that total to 72.3 possessions per game over their last five games.

