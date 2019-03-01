Towson looks to sweep Elon

Towson goes for the season sweep over Elon after winning the previous matchup in Elon.

Elon (10-20, 6-11) vs. Towson (10-20, 6-11)

SECU Arena, Towson, Maryland; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson goes for the season sweep over Elon after winning the previous matchup in Elon. The teams last went at it on Dec. 28, when the Tigers outshot Elon 45.8 percent to 45.1 percent and had five fewer turnovers on their way to a 17-point victory.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Nakye Sanders, Dennis Tunstall and Jordan McNeil have combined to score 29 percent of Towson’s points this season. For Elon, Tyler Seibring, Steven Santa Ana and Sheldon Eberhardt have scored 58 percent of the team’s points this season, including 62 percent of all Phoenix points over their last five.

TERRIFIC TYLER: Seibring has connected on 41 percent of the 173 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 24 over the last three games. He’s also converted 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Phoenix have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Tigers. Towson has 35 assists on 85 field goals (41.2 percent) over its previous three matchups while Elon has assists on 53 of 80 field goals (66.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Towson has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 35 percent this year. That figure is the 24th-highest in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Elon stands at just 23.4 percent (ranked 323rd).

