The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending March 24, 2019:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

4. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

5. Evertale, ZipZaGame Inc.

6. iSchedule, HotSchedules

7. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi

10. Pocket City, Bobby Li

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Draw it, Kwalee

2. Pick Me Up, tastypill

3. NCAA March Madness Live, NCAA Digital

4. Scream Go Hero, Ketchapp

5. Roller Splat!, Voodoo

6. Mr Bullet – Spy Puzzles, Lion Studios

7. ESPN Tournament Challenge, ESPN

8. Color Bump 3D, Good Job Games

9. CBS Sports Mobile, CBS Interactive

10. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Notability, Ginger Labs

4. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

5. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

6. Amazing Frog?, FAYJU

7. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

8. My City : Newborn Baby, My Town Games LTD

9. Toca Hair Salon 3, Toca Boca AB

10. Evertale, ZigZaGame Inc.

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Draw it, Kwalee

2. Mr Bullet – Spy Puzzles, Lion Studios

3. Pick Me Up, tastypill

4. Color Bump 3D, Good Job Games

5. Roller Splat!, Voodoo

6. Apple Store, Apple

7. NCAA March Madness Live, NCAA Digital

8. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

9. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

10. Paint Pop 3D, Good Job Games

