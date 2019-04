The Latest: Male, female among dead in hotel standoff

By The Associated Press

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The Latest on a shooting and a standoff at a hotel in Manchester, New Hampshire:

3:30 p.m.

The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says a man and woman were found dead inside a hotel room following a 15-hour standoff.

But it wouldn’t say how the two died nor provide their identities. It also wouldn’t say whether police found anything in the room at the Quality Inn related to the standoff.

The standoff began Wednesday evening after authorities attempted to serve a warrant on 51-year-old Stephen Marshall, of Manchester and another male. Marshall was killed in an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement officers outside the hotel.

12:50 p.m.

The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says the two remaining people involved in a hotel standoff in Manchester are dead.

The two were found inside a room at the Quality Inn. The attorney general’s office says in a news release Thursday at least one had fired multiple gunshots out of the room.

They weren’t identified and it wasn’t immediately known how they died. A news conference is planned for Thursday afternoon.

The bodies were found hours after 51-year-old Stephen Marshall, of Manchester, was apparently killed by a law enforcement officer at the hotel Wednesday.

Authorities say the standoff began around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday when Marshall was holding a gun in his hand and “engaged” with police and Drug Enforcement Administration agents outside the hotel.

10:30 a.m.

Police in New Hampshire’s largest city say a standoff between authorities and two people barricaded inside a hotel has been resolved, hours after another man was apparently killed by a law enforcement officer.

Police provided no further information, but ambulances were seen near the hotel. A stretcher was brought out with someone on it.

Authorities say the standoff began around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday when a man with a gun in his hand “engaged” with police and Drug Enforcement Administration agents outside the Quality Inn in Manchester.

State Assistant Attorney General Ben Agati said a Manchester police officer and a DEA agent both fired their weapons.

Authorities identified the man killed as 51-year-old Stephen Marshall, of Manchester, at a news conference early Thursday. Marshall was pronounced dead at the hospital.

7:40 a.m.

New Hampshire’s attorney general’s office says a man has been killed in an officer-involved shooting with police and Drug Enforcement Administration agents at a hotel. Two people remain barricaded in a first-floor room.

Assistant Attorney General Ben Agati identified the man killed as 51-year-old Stephen Marshall, of Manchester, in a news conference early Thursday.

Agati says the shooting happened about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Quality Inn in Manchester, near Interstate 293 in a busy area that includes a shopping mall.

Agati says Marshall had a gun in his hand and “engaged” with DEA agents and police. Marshall was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police had evacuated the hotel and a nearby restaurant.

Officials say there is still an active standoff going on between officers and the two people barricaded in the hotel room as of Thursday morning.

This story has been corrected to show the name of the agency is Drug Enforcement Administration, not the Drug Enforcement Agency.

6 a.m.

