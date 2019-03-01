Texas State, S. Alabama meet in conference play

Texas State (23-6, 12-4) vs. South Alabama (13-15, 6-9) Mitchell Center, Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sun Belt foes meet as Texas State faces S. Alabama. Texas State won 58-44 at Troy…

Texas State (23-6, 12-4) vs. South Alabama (13-15, 6-9)

Mitchell Center, Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sun Belt foes meet as Texas State faces S. Alabama. Texas State won 58-44 at Troy in its last outing. South Alabama lost 75-57 loss at home to Texas-Arlington in its most recent game.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Trhae Mitchell, Josh Ajayi, Rodrick Sikes and Kory Holden have combined to account for 66 percent of South Alabama’s scoring this season and 60 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Texas State, Tre’Larenz Nottingham, Jaylen Shead, Alex Peacock and Eric Terry have combined to account for 51 percent of all Texas State scoring, including 62 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

KEY FACILITATOR: Mitchell has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all South Alabama field goals over the last three games. Mitchell has accounted for 15 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: South Alabama is 0-8 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 13-7 when it scores at least 66.

STREAK SCORING: Texas State has won its last three road games, scoring 69.7 points, while allowing 59.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Texas State defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 40.2 percent, the 25th-best mark in the country. South Alabama has allowed opponents to shoot 45 percent from the field through 28 games (ranked 260th).

