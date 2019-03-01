Texas Southern looks to extend streak vs Alabama St.

Texas Southern (16-11, 11-3) vs. Alabama State (11-14, 9-5) Dunn-Oliver Acadome, Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern looks for its 14th straight win in the head-to-head series over Alabama St.. Texas…

Texas Southern (16-11, 11-3) vs. Alabama State (11-14, 9-5)

Dunn-Oliver Acadome, Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern looks for its 14th straight win in the head-to-head series over Alabama St.. Texas Southern has won by an average of 13 points in its last 13 wins over the Hornets. Alabama State’s last win in the series came on Feb. 3, 2014, a 79-73 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Texas Southern has relied heavily on its seniors. Jeremy Combs, Jalyn Patterson, Eden Ewing and Devocio Butler have collectively accounted for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 78 percent of all Tigers points over the team’s last five games.

GIFTED GEE: Reginald Gee has connected on 44.2 percent of the 104 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 16 over his last three games. He’s also made 73.1 percent of his free throws this season.

WINNING WHEN: The Hornets are 7-0 when they record nine or more steals and 4-14 when they fall shy of that mark. The Tigers are 7-0 when at least five of their players score in double-figures and 9-11 on the year otherwise.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Alabama State’s Jacoby Ross has attempted 174 3-pointers and connected on 35.1 percent of them, and is 12 of 39 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas Southern has attempted the seventh-most free throws in all of Division I. The Tigers have averaged 25.4 free throws per game, including 29.4 per game over their eight-game winning streak.

