Texas Southern looks to extend streak vs Alabama A&M

Texas Southern (17-11, 12-3) vs. Alabama A&M (5-24, 4-11)

Elmore Gymnasium, Normal, Alabama; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern looks for its 12th straight win in the head-to-head series over Alabama A&M. Texas Southern has won by an average of 15 points in its last 11 wins over the Bulldogs. Alabama A&M’s last win in the series came on Feb. 1, 2014, a 63-62 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Texas Southern has relied heavily on its seniors. Jeremy Combs, Trayvon Reed, Jalyn Patterson, Eden Ewing and Devocio Butler have combined to account for 63 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 84 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.

JUMPING FOR JEREMY: Across 28 appearances this season, Texas Southern’s Combs has shot 60.2 percent.

SLIPPING AT 67: Alabama A&M is 0-20 this year when it allows 67 points or more and 5-4 when holding opponents to fewer than 67.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Texas Southern is a perfect 8-0 when at least five of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 9-11 when fewer than five Tigers players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas Southern has attempted 25.4 free throws per game this season, the seventh-highest rate in the country. Alabama A&M has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 14.6 foul shots per game (ranked 270th, nationally).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

