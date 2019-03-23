Tennessee, Iowa meet in Second Round

No. 10 seed Iowa (23-11) vs. No. 2 seed Tennessee (30-5) NCAA Tournament Second Round, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 11:10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: A trip to the Sweet 16 is up for grabs…

No. 10 seed Iowa (23-11) vs. No. 2 seed Tennessee (30-5)

NCAA Tournament Second Round, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 11:10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A trip to the Sweet 16 is up for grabs as Iowa and Tennessee are set to clash. Tennessee earned a 77-70 win over Colgate in its most recent game, while Iowa won 79-72 against Cincinnati in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Tennessee’s Grant Williams has averaged 18.7 points and 7.5 rebounds while Admiral Schofield has put up 16.3 points and 6.1 rebounds. For the Hawkeyes, Tyler Cook has averaged 14.6 points and 7.8 rebounds while Luka Garza has put up 13.1 points and 4.5 rebounds.

GRANT GETS BUCKETS: Across 35 games this season, Tennessee’s Williams has shot 56.6 percent.

WINLESS WHEN: Iowa is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 23-5 when scoring at least 68.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Tennessee is a perfect 27-0 when it holds an opponent to 81 points or fewer. The Volunteers are 3-5 when opponents score more than 81 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The Tennessee offense has scored 81.7 points per game this season, ranking the Volunteers 21st nationally. The Iowa defense has allowed 73.6 points per game to opponents (ranked 230th).

