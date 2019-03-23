TCU, Nebraska meet in second round of NIT

No. 4 seed Nebraska (19-16) vs. No. 1 seed TCU (21-13) NIT Second Round, Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska is ready to take on TCU…

No. 4 seed Nebraska (19-16) vs. No. 1 seed TCU (21-13)

NIT Second Round, Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska is ready to take on TCU in the second round of the NIT. TCU earned an 82-69 win over Sam Houston State in its most recent game, while Nebraska won 80-76 against Butler in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: TCU’s Desmond Bane has averaged 15.2 points and 5.6 rebounds while Alex Robinson has put up 12.7 points and 7.1 assists. For the Cornhuskers, James Palmer Jr. has averaged 19.7 points and 4.2 rebounds while Isaiah Roby has put up 12.1 points and 7.1 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Robinson has made or assisted on 48 percent of all TCU field goals over the last three games. Robinson has accounted for 13 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Nebraska has lost its last six road games, scoring 65.8 points, while allowing 82.7 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Horned Frogs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cornhuskers. TCU has an assist on 50 of 82 field goals (61 percent) across its previous three matchups while Nebraska has assists on 37 of 74 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Nebraska offense has turned the ball over on 14.4 percent of its possessions, the seventh-best mark in Division I. 19.6 percent of all TCU possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Horned Frogs are ranked 250th, nationally).

