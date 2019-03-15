St. Louis, Dayton meet in A10 quarters

Saint Louis (20-12, 11-8) vs. No. 3 seed Dayton (21-10, 13-5) Atlantic 10 Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis is set to match up against…

Saint Louis (20-12, 11-8) vs. No. 3 seed Dayton (21-10, 13-5)

Atlantic 10 Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis is set to match up against Dayton in the A10 tourney quarterfinals. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played each other on Feb. 23, when the Flyers outshot Saint Louis 50 percent to 46.4 percent and made six more 3-pointers on the way to an eight-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Saint Louis has benefited heavily from its seniors. Javon Bess, Tramaine Isabell, Jordan Goodwin and D.J. Foreman have combined to account for 66 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 73 percent of all Billikens points over the team’s last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Isabell has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Saint Louis field goals over the last three games. Isabell has accounted for 26 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Dayton is 0-6 this year when it scores 67 points or fewer and 21-4 when it scores at least 68.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Dayton is a perfect 13-0 when it scores at least 74 points. The Flyers are 8-10 when scoring any fewer than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Dayton is rated first among A10 teams with an average of 73.5 points per game.

