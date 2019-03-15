SLU faces ACU in Southland semis

Southeastern Louisiana (17-15, 13-6) vs. No. 2 seed Abilene Christian (25-6, 14-4) Southland Conference Tourney Semifinals, Leonard E. Merrell Center, Katy, Texas; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the Southland championship game…

Southeastern Louisiana (17-15, 13-6) vs. No. 2 seed Abilene Christian (25-6, 14-4)

Southland Conference Tourney Semifinals, Leonard E. Merrell Center, Katy, Texas; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the Southland championship game is on the line as Southeastern Louisiana and Abilene Christian are set to do battle. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played on Feb. 23, when the Lions shot 46.3 percent from the field while limiting Abilene Christian’s shooters to just 38.9 percent on the way to a nine-point victory.

SAVVY VETERANS: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Jaren Lewis, Jaylen Franklin and Hayden Farquhar have collectively accounted for 40 percent of Abilene Christian’s scoring this season and 60 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Southeastern Louisiana, Moses Greenwood, Marlain Veal and Keith Charleston have combined to score 56 percent of the team’s points this season.

CREATING OFFENSE: Greenwood has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Southeastern Louisiana field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has accounted for 27 field goals and six assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 73: Southeastern Louisiana is 0-7 when it allows at least 73 points and 17-8 when it holds opponents to less than 73.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Southeastern Louisiana is a perfect 7-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 10-15 when fewer than four Lions players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: The Abilene Christian defense has allowed only 63.1 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Wildcats 18th among Division I teams. The Southeastern Louisiana offense has averaged 67.4 points through 32 games (ranked 269th, nationally).

