SHSU looks to sweep Central Ark.

Central Arkansas (11-18, 6-10) vs. Sam Houston State (20-9, 15-1) Johnson Coliseum, Huntsville, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas seeks revenge on Sam Houston State after dropping the first matchup in Conway.…

Central Arkansas (11-18, 6-10) vs. Sam Houston State (20-9, 15-1)

Johnson Coliseum, Huntsville, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas seeks revenge on Sam Houston State after dropping the first matchup in Conway. The teams last went at it on Jan. 9, when the Bearkats outshot Central Arkansas 45.8 percent to 36.4 percent and recorded eight fewer turnovers en route to the nine-point victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Sam Houston State’s Cameron Delaney, Josh Delaney and Marcus Harris have combined to score 43 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 51 percent of all Bearkats scoring over the last five games.

DOMINANT DEANDRE: DeAndre Jones has connected on 39.2 percent of the 130 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 21 over his last five games. He’s also converted 80.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Central Arkansas is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 11-11 when scoring at least 61.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Sam Houston State is a perfect 16-0 when it holds an opponent to 69 points or fewer. The Bearkats are 4-9 when opponents score more than 69 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The Sam Houston State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 22.7 percent of all possessions, which is the 26th-highest rate in the country. Central Arkansas has turned the ball over on 20.4 percent of its possessions (ranked 289th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.