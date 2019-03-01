SD State looks to extend streak vs W. Illinois

Western Illinois (9-19, 4-11) vs. South Dakota State (23-7, 13-2) Frost Arena, Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over…

Western Illinois (9-19, 4-11) vs. South Dakota State (23-7, 13-2)

Frost Arena, Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Western Illinois. In its last five wins against the Leathernecks, South Dakota State has won by an average of 26 points. Western Illinois’ last win in the series came on Jan. 4, 2017, an 82-74 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: South Dakota State’s Mike Daum, Skyler Flatten and Tevin King have collectively scored 59 percent of the team’s points this season, including 60 percent of all Jackrabbits scoring over the last five games.

WATCH OUT FOR WEBSTER: Kobe Webster has connected on 39.8 percent of the 166 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 25 over his last five games. He’s also converted 70.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 68: Western Illinois is 0-19 when it allows at least 68 points and 9-0 when it holds opponents to less than 68.

TWO STREAKS: Western Illinois has dropped its last three road games, scoring 57.7 points and allowing 76.7 points during those contests. South Dakota State has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 85.4 points while giving up 71.4.

DID YOU KNOW: The South Dakota State offense is rated sixth overall by scoring 85.1 points per game this year. Western Illinois has only averaged 70.7 points per game, which ranks 205th.

