SBU looks to extend streak vs Davidson

Saint Bonaventure (15-14, 11-5) vs. Davidson (21-8, 12-4)

Belk Arena, Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure looks for its seventh straight conference win against Davidson. Saint Bonaventure’s last A10 loss came against the VCU Rams 85-55 on Feb. 9. Davidson is coming off a 77-52 home win over Fordham in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Davidson’s Jon Axel Gudmundsson has averaged 17 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists while Kellan Grady has put up 16.9 points and 4.3 rebounds. For the Bonnies, Courtney Stockard has averaged 16 points and six rebounds while Kyle Lofton has put up 14.4 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Gudmundsson has had his hand in 52 percent of all Davidson field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 32 field goals and 36 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 68: Saint Bonaventure is 0-12 when it allows at least 68 points and 15-2 when it holds opponents to less than 68.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Saint Bonaventure is a perfect 13-0 when it holds an opponent to 60 points or fewer. The Bonnies are 2-14 when opponents score more than 60.

DID YOU KNOW: Davidson has made 9.5 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is most among A10 teams. The Wildcats have averaged 10.6 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

