SBU faces George Mason in A10 quarters

George Mason (18-14, 12-7) vs. No. 4 seed Saint Bonaventure (16-15, 12-6) Atlantic 10 Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: George Mason and Saint Bonaventure are set…

George Mason (18-14, 12-7) vs. No. 4 seed Saint Bonaventure (16-15, 12-6)

Atlantic 10 Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason and Saint Bonaventure are set to do battle in the quarterfinals of the A10 tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last went at it on Feb. 17, when the Bonnies outshot George Mason 56.4 percent to 38.5 percent and had five fewer turnovers en route to the 79-56 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Saint Bonaventure’s Courtney Stockard, Kyle Lofton and LaDarien Griffin have collectively accounted for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 53 percent of all Bonnies points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Justin Kier has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all George Mason field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 68: Saint Bonaventure is 0-12 this year when it allows 68 points or more and 16-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 68.

PERFECT WHEN: Saint Bonaventure is a perfect 14-0 when it holds an opponent to 60 points or fewer. The Bonnies are 2-15 when opponents score more than 60 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The Saint Bonaventure defense has allowed only 63.9 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Bonnies 24th among Division I teams. The George Mason offense has averaged 70.5 points through 32 games (ranked 214th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.