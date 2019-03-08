San Diego St. faces tough test vs No. 17 Nevada

San Diego State (19-11, 11-6) vs. No. 17 Nevada (27-3, 14-3) Lawlor Events Center, Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Nevada presents a tough challenge for San Diego State. San Diego…

San Diego State (19-11, 11-6) vs. No. 17 Nevada (27-3, 14-3)

Lawlor Events Center, Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Nevada presents a tough challenge for San Diego State. San Diego State has won one of its two games against ranked teams this season. Nevada is coming off a 90-79 win at Air Force on Tuesday.

LEADING THE WAY: Nevada’s Jordan Caroline has averaged 17.7 points and 9.6 rebounds while Caleb Martin has put up 19.4 points and 5.1 rebounds. For the Aztecs, Jalen McDaniels has averaged 16.4 points and 8.2 rebounds while Devin Watson has put up 15.7 points and 4.3 assists.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Cody Martin has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Nevada field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has 20 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Nevada has won its last 14 home games, scoring an average of 83.1 points while giving up 61.8.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Aztecs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Wolf Pack. Nevada has 42 assists on 89 field goals (47.2 percent) across its previous three outings while San Diego State has assists on 47 of 75 field goals (62.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Nevada has committed a turnover on just 14.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the fifth-best rate among all Division I teams. The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over only 10.1 times per game this season.

