S. Carolina looks to sweep A&M

South Carolina (14-15, 9-7) vs. Texas A&M (13-15, 6-10) Reed Arena, College Station, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina goes for the season sweep over Texas A&M after winning the previous matchup…

South Carolina (14-15, 9-7) vs. Texas A&M (13-15, 6-10)

Reed Arena, College Station, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina goes for the season sweep over Texas A&M after winning the previous matchup in Columbia. The teams last met on Feb. 16, when Texas A&M made just nine 3-pointers on 22 attempts while the Gamecocks went 16 for 31 behind the arc en route to an 84-77 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Texas A&M’s Wendell Mitchell, Josh Nebo and Christian Mekowulu have combined to score 39 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 47 percent of all Aggies scoring over the last five games.

NIFTY FLAGG: Savion Flagg has connected on 31.3 percent of the 112 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 28 over his last five games. He’s also converted 63 percent of his foul shots this season.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 64: South Carolina is 0-7 when its offense scores 64 points or fewer. Texas A&M is a perfect 9-0 when it holds opponents to 64 or fewer points.

STREAK STATS: South Carolina has dropped its last four road games, scoring 61.3 points and allowing 78.8 points during those contests. Texas A&M has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 67.3 points while giving up 56.3.

DID YOU KNOW: South Carolina has scored 69.8 points and allowed 72.6 points over its last five games. Texas A&M has averaged 69.6 points and given up 68.6 over its last five.

