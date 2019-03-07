S. Carolina looks to extend streak vs Georgia

Georgia (11-19, 2-15) vs. South Carolina (15-15, 10-7) Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Georgia. In…

Georgia (11-19, 2-15) vs. South Carolina (15-15, 10-7)

Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Georgia. In its last five wins against the Bulldogs, South Carolina has won by an average of 6 points. Georgia’s last win in the series came on March 11, 2016, a 65-64 victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: South Carolina’s Chris Silva has averaged 14.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and two blocks while A.J. Lawson has put up 12.9 points and 4.1 rebounds. For the Bulldogs, Nicolas Claxton has averaged 13 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks while Rayshaun Hammonds has put up 11.3 points and 5.7 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Hassani Gravett has directly created 42 percent of all South Carolina field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 18 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: South Carolina is 0-7 this year when it scores 64 points or fewer and 15-8 when it scores at least 65.

BEHIND THE ARC: Georgia’s Crump has attempted 170 3-pointers and connected on 36.5 percent of them, and is 8 for 26 over his last five games.

TIGHTENING UP: South Carolina’s offense has turned the ball over 13.5 times per game this season, but is averaging 10.2 turnovers over its last five games and 8.7 over its last three.

