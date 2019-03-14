Richmond, St. Louis meet in A10 tourney

No. 11 seed Richmond (13-19, 7-12) vs. No. 6 seed Saint Louis (19-12, 10-8) Atlantic 10 Conference Tourney Second Round, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Richmond and Saint Louis…

No. 11 seed Richmond (13-19, 7-12) vs. No. 6 seed Saint Louis (19-12, 10-8)

Atlantic 10 Conference Tourney Second Round, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond and Saint Louis are prepared to face off in the second round of the A10 tournament. The only regular season meeting came on Jan. 30, when the Spiders shot 57.7 percent from the field while limiting Saint Louis to just 43.1 percent en route to the three-point victory.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Saint Louis has leaned on senior leadership while Richmond has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. Seniors Javon Bess, Tramaine Isabell, Jordan Goodwin and D.J. Foreman have combined to account for 66 percent of all Saint Louis scoring this season and 77 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. On the other side, freshmen Grant Golden, Jake Wojcik and Andre Gustavson have collectively scored 42 percent of the team’s points this year.

CREATING OFFENSE: Golden has made or assisted on 51 percent of all Richmond field goals over the last three games. The junior forward has accounted for 21 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Richmond is a perfect 6-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.7 percent or less. The Spiders are 7-19 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Spiders have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Billikens. Saint Louis has 41 assists on 79 field goals (51.9 percent) across its past three matchups while Richmond has assists on 53 of 75 field goals (70.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Saint Louis defense has allowed only 64.9 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Billikens 30th among Division I teams. The Richmond offense has averaged 70.2 points through 32 games (ranked 222nd, nationally).

