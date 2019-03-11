Richmond AD: Women’s hoops coach Shafer out after 14 seasons

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond is searching for a new women’s basketball coach. Athletic director John Hardt says he has decided not to retain Michael Shafer, the coach for the past 14 seasons and the…

Athletic director John Hardt says he has decided not to retain Michael Shafer, the coach for the past 14 seasons and the winningest coach in Spiders women’s basketball history.

The Spiders finished 9-21 this season, their fourth consecutive sub-.500 season and their lowest win total since the 1985-86 team won just seven times.

Shafer has a career record of 223-214 record with the Spiders, including a career-best 24-10 record in 2008-09. He guided the team to the WNIT six times, with the last appearance coming in 2015.

Hardt says a national search for Shafer’s successor will begin immediately.

