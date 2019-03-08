Ranked teams meet as No. 3 UNC hosts No. 4 Duke

No. 4 Duke (26-4, 14-3) vs. No. 3 North Carolina (25-5, 15-2) Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two top-5 teams match up as No. 4 Duke…

No. 4 Duke (26-4, 14-3) vs. No. 3 North Carolina (25-5, 15-2)

Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two top-5 teams match up as No. 4 Duke visits No. 3 North Carolina in a late season showdown. Duke has six wins and three losses against ranked opponents this season, while North Carolina has won seven of its 10 games against ranked teams.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: North Carolina has leaned on senior leadership while Duke has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. Seniors Luke Maye, Cameron Johnson and Kenny Williams have collectively accounted for 46 percent of North Carolina’s scoring this season and 53 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. On the other hand, freshmen R.J. Barrett, Zion Williamson, Cam Reddish and Tre Jones have combined to account for 75 percent of all Duke scoring, including 81 percent of the team’s points over its last five.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Barrett has either made or assisted on 58 percent of all Duke field goals over the last five games. The freshman forward has accounted for 52 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Heels have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Blue Devils. North Carolina has 60 assists on 83 field goals (72.3 percent) across its past three outings while Duke has assists on 39 of 85 field goals (45.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Duke offense has scored 84.6 points per game this season, ranking the Blue Devils seventh among Division I teams. The North Carolina defense has allowed 73.1 points per game to opponents (ranked 205th overall).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.