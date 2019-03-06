Ranked teams meet as No. 25 UCF hosts No. 20 Cincy

No. 20 Cincinnati (25-4, 14-2) vs. No. 25 Central Florida (22-6, 12-4) CFE Federal Credit Union Arena, Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two ranked teams meet as No. 20 Cincinnati visits No.…

No. 20 Cincinnati (25-4, 14-2) vs. No. 25 Central Florida (22-6, 12-4)

CFE Federal Credit Union Arena, Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two ranked teams meet as No. 20 Cincinnati visits No. 25 Central Florida in a late season showdown. Cincinnati has zero wins and two losses against ranked opponents this season, while Central Florida has won one of its two games against ranked teams.

TEAM LEADERS: Central Florida’s BJ Taylor has averaged 16.3 points while Aubrey Dawkins has put up 15.1 points and five rebounds. For the Bearcats, Jarron Cumberland has averaged 18.6 points and 4.4 rebounds while Keith Williams has put up 10.9 points.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Cumberland has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Cincinnati field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 24 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Central Florida has scored 84 points per game and allowed 61.7 over a three-game home winning streak.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Knights have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bearcats. Central Florida has 50 assists on 82 field goals (61 percent) across its previous three matchups while Cincinnati has assists on 32 of 61 field goals (52.5 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Cincinnati has held opposing teams to 61.3 points per game this season, the 10th-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

