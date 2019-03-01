Ranked teams meet as No. 17 Maryland hosts No. 9 Michigan

No. 9 Michigan (25-4, 14-4) vs. No. 17 Maryland (21-8, 12-6) Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland; Sunday, 3:45 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two ranked teams match up as No. 9 Michigan visits No. 17 Maryland…

No. 9 Michigan (25-4, 14-4) vs. No. 17 Maryland (21-8, 12-6)

Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland; Sunday, 3:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two ranked teams match up as No. 9 Michigan visits No. 17 Maryland in a late season showdown. Michigan has six wins and one loss against ranked opponents this season, while Maryland has won four of its eight games against ranked teams.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Maryland’s Jalen Smith, Eric Ayala and Aaron Wiggins have collectively accounted for 39 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 40 percent of all Terrapins points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Zavier Simpson has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Michigan field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 10 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: Michigan is a perfect 21-0 when it holds an opponent to 63 points or fewer. The Wolverines are 4-4 when opponents score more than 63.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Michigan’s Poole has attempted 163 3-pointers and connected on 38 percent of them, and is 8 for 21 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Michigan offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.4 percent of its possessions, which is the sixth-best rate in the nation. The Maryland defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 14.5 percent of all possessions (ranked 352nd among Division I teams).

