Prairie View looks to extend streak vs Alabama St.

Prairie View (16-12, 14-1) vs. Alabama State (11-15, 9-6)

Dunn-Oliver Acadome, Montgomery, Alabama; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Alabama St.. Prairie View has won by an average of 11 points in its last five wins over the Hornets. Alabama State’s last win in the series came on Feb. 27, 2016, a 73-68 win.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Alabama State’s Reginald Gee has averaged 13.8 points and 4.4 rebounds while Jacoby Ross has put up 13.5 points. For the Panthers, Gary Blackston has averaged 15.3 points and 7.5 rebounds while Devonte Patterson has put up 11.8 points and 4.5 rebounds.

GIFTED GARY: Blackston has connected on 34.5 percent of the 110 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 16 over the last three games. He’s also made 64.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Prairie View has won its last three road games, scoring 81 points, while allowing 72.7 per game.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Panthers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Hornets. Alabama State has 31 assists on 65 field goals (47.7 percent) over its previous three games while Prairie View has assists on 38 of 62 field goals (61.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Prairie View defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.9 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Panthers fifth among Division I teams. The Alabama State offense has turned the ball over on 21.3 percent of its possessions (ranking the Hornets 314th, nationally).

