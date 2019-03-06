Portland and San Diego meet in WCC tourney

No. 10 seed Portland (7-24, 0-16) vs. No. 7 seed San Diego (18-13, 7-9) West Coast Conference Tourney First Round, Orleans Arena, Las Vegas; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Portland is set to match…

No. 10 seed Portland (7-24, 0-16) vs. No. 7 seed San Diego (18-13, 7-9)

West Coast Conference Tourney First Round, Orleans Arena, Las Vegas; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland is set to match up against San Diego in the first round of the WCC tournament. In the regular season, San Diego won both of the head-to-head matchups. The teams last went at it on Feb. 21, when the Toreros outshot Portland 40.7 percent to 39.1 percent and hit seven more 3-pointers en route to a 63-52 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: San Diego’s Isaiah Pineiro has averaged 19.2 points and 9.5 rebounds while Isaiah Wright has put up 13.2 points, four rebounds and 4.8 assists. For the Pilots, Marcus Shaver Jr. has averaged 15 points while JoJo Walker has put up 11.5 points.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Wright has accounted for 41 percent of all San Diego field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 19 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: San Diego is a sterling 9-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.9 percent or less. The Toreros are 9-13 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Toreros have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Pilots. San Diego has an assist on 32 of 70 field goals (45.7 percent) over its past three contests while Portland has assists on 30 of 66 field goals (45.5 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: San Diego’s offense has turned the ball over 12.7 times per game this season, but is averaging 9.4 turnovers over its last five games.

