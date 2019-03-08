Pineiro leads San Diego to opening-round win in WCC tourney

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Isaiah Pineiro scored 16 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to lead San Diego to a 67-47 victory over Portland on Thursday night in the first round of the West Coast…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Isaiah Pineiro scored 16 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to lead San Diego to a 67-47 victory over Portland on Thursday night in the first round of the West Coast Conference Tournament.

Pineiro posted his 16th double-double this season and 10th in the last 11 games to lead the seventh-seeded Toreros (19-13) into a second-round matchup against No. 6 seed Santa Clara.

San Diego led 34-30 at halftime before shooting 50 percent in the second half in building a 10-point lead midway through the period that would remain in double figures.

Olin Carter III and Isaiah Wright scored 13 points each and Tyler Williams and Alex Floresca had 11 each for San Diego.

JoJo Walker scored 13 points and Marcus Shaver Jr. 10 for the 10th-seeded Pilots (7-25), who shot only 33 percent, including 24 percent in the second half.

