Pepperdine, LMU meet in WCC quarters

Pepperdine (14-17, 7-10) vs. No. 5 seed Loyola Marymount (20-10, 8-8) West Coast Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Orleans Arena, Las Vegas; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine and Loyola Marymount are set to do battle…

Pepperdine (14-17, 7-10) vs. No. 5 seed Loyola Marymount (20-10, 8-8)

West Coast Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Orleans Arena, Las Vegas; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine and Loyola Marymount are set to do battle in the quarterfinals of the WCC tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played on Jan. 19, when the Lions shot 51.9 percent from the field while limiting Pepperdine to just 43.9 percent en route to a four-point victory.

STEPPING UP: Loyola Marymount’s James Batemon has averaged 17 points while Mattias Markusson has put up 9.9 points and 6.4 rebounds. For the Waves, Colbey Ross has averaged 19.1 points and 7.1 assists while Kameron Edwards has put up 14.9 points and 6.4 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Ross has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Pepperdine field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 15 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Waves have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Lions. Loyola Marymount has 28 assists on 67 field goals (41.8 percent) over its previous three games while Pepperdine has assists on 31 of 62 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The tough Loyola Marymount defense has held opponents to 62.8 points per game, the 15th-lowest mark in Division I. Pepperdine has allowed an average of 73.9 points through 31 games (ranking the Waves 223rd).

