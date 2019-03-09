Penn looks to sweep Brown

Brown (19-10, 7-6) vs. Penn (18-11, 6-7) Palestra, Philadelphia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Brown seeks revenge on Penn after dropping the first matchup in Providence. The teams last played on Feb. 8, when…

Brown (19-10, 7-6) vs. Penn (18-11, 6-7)

Palestra, Philadelphia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown seeks revenge on Penn after dropping the first matchup in Providence. The teams last played on Feb. 8, when the Quakers shot 58.5 percent from the field while limiting Brown to just 43.3 percent on the way to the 92-82 victory.

SQUAD LEADERS: The powerful AJ Brodeur has averaged 17.4 points and 8.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Quakers. Devon Goodman is also a primary contributor, producing 13.8 points per game. The Bears are led by Tamenang Choh, who is averaging 12.9 points and 8.7 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Brodeur has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Penn field goals over the last three games. The junior forward has accounted for 30 field goals and eight assists in those games.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Brown’s Desmond Cambridge has attempted 231 3-pointers and connected on 32 percent of them, and is 9 of 27 over the past three games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Quakers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Bears. Penn has an assist on 42 of 75 field goals (56 percent) over its previous three outings while Brown has assists on 27 of 76 field goals (35.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Penn has made 9.2 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is most among Ivy League teams.

