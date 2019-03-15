Oregon faces ASU in Pac-12 semis

Oregon (21-12, 12-8) vs. Arizona State (22-9, 13-6) Pac-12 Conference Tournament Semifinals, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the Pac-12 championship game is up for grabs as Oregon…

Oregon (21-12, 12-8) vs. Arizona State (22-9, 13-6)

Pac-12 Conference Tournament Semifinals, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the Pac-12 championship game is up for grabs as Oregon and Arizona State are set to do battle. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last met on Feb. 28, when the Ducks outshot Arizona State from the field 49.2 percent to 32.1 percent and hit six more 3-pointers en route to a 79-51 victory.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Arizona State has been fueled by senior leadership while Oregon has depended on freshmen this year. Seniors Zylan Cheatham, Luguentz Dort and Rob Edwards have collectively accounted for 47 percent of Arizona State’s scoring this season and 54 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. On the other side, freshmen Payton Pritchard, Louis King and Bol Bol have scored 40 percent of the team’s points this year and 56 percent of all Ducks points over their last five.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Remy Martin has been directly responsible for 43 percent of all Arizona State field goals over the last five games. Martin has 23 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Sun Devils are 0-5 when they score 67 points or fewer and 22-4 when they exceed 67 points. The Ducks are 0-7 when allowing 73 or more points and 21-5 on the season, otherwise.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Sun Devils have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Ducks. Arizona State has 36 assists on 80 field goals (45 percent) over its past three games while Oregon has assists on 34 of 79 field goals (43 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Arizona State has attempted the fifth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Sun Devils have averaged 25.7 free throws per game.

