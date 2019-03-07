Ole Miss looks for road win vs Mizzou

Mississippi (19-11, 9-8) vs. Missouri (14-15, 5-12) Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi looks for its fourth straight win over Missouri at Mizzou Arena. Missouri’s last win at home against…

Mississippi (19-11, 9-8) vs. Missouri (14-15, 5-12)

Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi looks for its fourth straight win over Missouri at Mizzou Arena. Missouri’s last win at home against the Rebels came on Feb. 9, 2013.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Jordan Geist is putting up 14.1 points and 4.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Tigers. Jeremiah Tilmon is also a top contributor, maintaining an average of 10.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. The Rebels have been led by Terence Davis, who is averaging 15.8 points and 5.9 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Breein Tyree has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Mississippi field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 19 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Tigers are 11-0 when they hold opposing teams to 63 points or fewer and 3-15 when opponents exceed 63 points. The Rebels are 9-0 when the team records at least nine steals and 10-11 when falling short of that total.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Rebels have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Tigers. Missouri has an assist on 37 of 71 field goals (52.1 percent) over its previous three outings while Mississippi has assists on 43 of 77 field goals (55.8 percent) during its past three games.

LOOSENING UP: Mississippi’s defense has forced 14.7 turnovers per game this season, but is averaging 11.6 turnovers over its last five games and 9.7 over its last three.

