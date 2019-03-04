Ole Miss faces tough test vs No. 6 Kentucky

No. 6 Kentucky (24-5, 13-3) vs. Mississippi (19-10, 9-7) The Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Kentucky presents a tough challenge for Mississippi. Mississippi has won two…

No. 6 Kentucky (24-5, 13-3) vs. Mississippi (19-10, 9-7)

The Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Kentucky presents a tough challenge for Mississippi. Mississippi has won two of its five games against ranked opponents this season. Kentucky fell 71-52 at Tennessee in its last outing.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Mississippi’s Breein Tyree has averaged 18.3 points while Terence Davis has put up 15.5 points and 5.7 rebounds. For the Wildcats, PJ Washington has averaged 14.9 points and 7.7 rebounds while Tyler Herro has put up 13.9 points and 4.4 rebounds.

POTENT PJ: Washington has connected on 43.5 percent of the 69 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 12 over the last three games. He’s also converted 66.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Rebels are 9-0 when they record nine or more steals and 10-10 when they fall shy of that mark. The Wildcats are 19-0 when they hold opponents to 69 points or fewer and 5-5 whenever opponents exceed 69 points.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Rebels. Mississippi has an assist on 44 of 81 field goals (54.3 percent) over its previous three outings while Kentucky has assists on 38 of 65 field goals (58.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Kentucky is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 37.3 percent. The Wildcats have averaged 11.9 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.