Oklahoma St., TCU meet in Big 12 tourney

No. 9 seed Oklahoma State (12-19, 5-13) vs. No. 8 seed TCU (19-12, 7-11)

Big 12 Conference Tourney First Round, Sprint Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State and TCU are set to do battle in the first round of the Big 12 tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played on Feb. 18, when TCU made only five 3-pointers on 18 attempts while the Cowboys went 11 for 25 from distance on their way to the seven-point victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: Oklahoma State’s Cameron McGriff, Isaac Likekele and Yor Anei have combined to account for 42 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 42 percent of all Cowboys points over the last five games.

KEY FACILITATOR: Likekele has made or assisted on 43 percent of all Oklahoma State field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has accounted for 14 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Oklahoma State is 5-0 when it limits opponents to 61 or fewer points, and 7-19 when opposing teams exceed 61 points. TCU is 9-0 when holding opponents to 62 points or fewer, and 10-12 whenever teams score more than 62 on the Horned Frogs.

DID YOU KNOW: Oklahoma State as a team has made 8.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among Big 12 teams.

