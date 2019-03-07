NW State looks to sweep Central Ark.

Central Arkansas (12-18, 7-10) vs. Northwestern State (11-19, 6-11) Prather Coliseum, Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State goes for the season sweep over Central Arkansas after winning the previous matchup in…

Central Arkansas (12-18, 7-10) vs. Northwestern State (11-19, 6-11)

Prather Coliseum, Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State goes for the season sweep over Central Arkansas after winning the previous matchup in Conway. The teams last played each other on Feb. 2, when the Demons shot 56 percent from the field while holding Central Arkansas’s shooters to just 45.5 percent en route to a five-point victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The do-everything Ishmael Lane has put up 13.7 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks to lead the way for the Demons. Complementing Lane is DeAndre Love, who is producing 8.7 points per game. The Bears are led by DeAndre Jones, who is averaging 12.7 points, 5.1 assists and two steals.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: D. Jones has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Central Arkansas field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 10 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Bears are 0-7 when they score 61 points or fewer and 12-11 when they exceed 61 points. The Demons are 0-11 when they fail to score more than 60 points and 11-8 on the season, otherwise.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bears have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Demons. Northwestern State has 29 assists on 65 field goals (44.6 percent) over its previous three contests while Central Arkansas has assists on 56 of 79 field goals (70.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Central Arkansas is ranked second among Southland teams with an average of 72.5 possessions per game.

