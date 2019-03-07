No. 2 Virginia looks to extend streak vs Louisville

Louisville (19-11, 10-7) vs. No. 2 Virginia (27-2, 15-2) John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Virginia looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over…

Louisville (19-11, 10-7) vs. No. 2 Virginia (27-2, 15-2)

John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Virginia looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Louisville. In its last eight wins against the Cardinals, Virginia has won by an average of 13 points. Louisville’s last win in the series came on March 7, 2015, a 59-57 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Jordan Nwora is averaging 17.2 points and 7.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Cardinals. Dwayne Sutton is also a primary contributor, producing 10.3 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. The Cavaliers have been led by De’Andre Hunter, who is averaging 15.4 points and 5.3 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Ty Jerome has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Virginia field goals over the last three games. Jerome has 17 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Cavaliers are 25-0 when holding opponents to 43.8 percent or worse from the field, and 2-2 when opponents shoot better than that. The Cardinals are 9-0 when they hold opponents to 62 points or fewer and 10-11 whenever opponents exceed 62 points.

STREAK STATS: Louisville has dropped its last three road games, scoring 61 points and allowing 71.7 points during those contests. Virginia has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 71.3 points while giving up 51.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Virginia offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.2 percent of its possessions, which is the 14th-lowest rate in the country. The Louisville defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.2 percent of all possessions (ranked 284th among Division I teams).

