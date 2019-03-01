NMSU looks to extend streak vs Chicago State

New Mexico State (25-4, 13-1) vs. Chicago State (3-26, 0-14) Jones Convocation Center, Chicago; Saturday, 3:05 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: NMSU looks for its 13th straight win in the head-to-head series over Chicago State. New…

New Mexico State (25-4, 13-1) vs. Chicago State (3-26, 0-14)

Jones Convocation Center, Chicago; Saturday, 3:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NMSU looks for its 13th straight win in the head-to-head series over Chicago State. New Mexico State has won by an average of 21 points in its last 12 wins over the Cougars. Chicago State’s last win in the series came on Jan. 16, 2014, an 86-81 win.

SAVVY SENIORS: Chicago State’s Anthony Harris, Rob Shaw and Delshon Strickland have collectively accounted for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 48 percent of all Cougars points over the last five games.

TERRIFIC TERRELL: Terrell Brown has connected on 40.4 percent of the 136 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 17 over his last five games. He’s also converted 76.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Chicago State is 0-26 this year when it scores 77 points or fewer and 3-0 when it scores at least 78.

STREAK STATS: New Mexico State has won its last six road games, scoring 74.3 points and allowing 64.7 points during those contests. Chicago State has lost its last six home games, scoring an average of 63.3 points while giving up 78.8.

DID YOU KNOW: New Mexico State has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 37.4 percent, ranking the Aggies eighth nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Chicago State stands at just 23.2 percent (ranked 324th).

