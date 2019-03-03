NJIT faces FGCU in Atlantic Sun Conference Tourney 1

NJIT (20-11, 8-8) vs. Florida Gulf Coast (14-17, 9-7) Alico Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: NJIT is traveling to Florida Gulf Coast in the 1 of the Atlantic Sun Conference…

NJIT (20-11, 8-8) vs. Florida Gulf Coast (14-17, 9-7)

Alico Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT is traveling to Florida Gulf Coast in the 1 of the Atlantic Sun Conference Tourney. The teams split the head-to-head season series at one win apiece. They last faced each other on Feb. 13, when the Eagles shot 4,090 percent from the field while holding NJIT to just 3,700 percent en route to a 57-55 victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Schadrac Casimir is putting up 14.3 points to lead the way for the Eagles. Dinero Mercurius has complemented Casimir and is maintaining an average of 9.8 points per game. The Highlanders have been led by Zach Cooks, who is averaging 17 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 steals.

CLUTCH COOKS: Cooks has connected on 34.6 percent of the 179 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 13 over the last three games. He’s also converted 72.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Florida Gulf Coast is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 60 points or fewer. The Eagles are 8-17 when opponents score more than 60 points.

STREAK SCORING: Florida Gulf Coast has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 74.4 points while giving up 63.

DID YOU KNOW: NJIT has attempted the second-most free throws among all Atlantic Sun teams. The Highlanders have averaged 20.9 free throws per game.

