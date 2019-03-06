Niagara meets Monmouth in MAAC tourney

No. 11 seed Niagara (13-18, 6-12) vs. No. 6 seed Monmouth (11-20, 10-8) Metro Atlantic Conference Tourney First Round, Times Union Center, Albany, New York; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Niagara and Monmouth are…

No. 11 seed Niagara (13-18, 6-12) vs. No. 6 seed Monmouth (11-20, 10-8)

Metro Atlantic Conference Tourney First Round, Times Union Center, Albany, New York; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara and Monmouth are set to do battle in the opening round of the MAAC tournament. The only regular season meeting came on Jan. 26, when the Purple Eagles outshot Monmouth from the field 43.1 percent to 34.5 percent and made 14 more free throws en route to the 75-48 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Niagara’s Marvin Prochet, Dominic Robb and Chris Barton have collectively accounted for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 46 percent of all Purple Eagles points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Ray Salnave has made or assisted on 41 percent of all Monmouth field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 10 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Niagara is 0-10 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 13-8 when scoring at least 68.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Hawks have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Purple Eagles. Monmouth has 36 assists on 64 field goals (56.3 percent) across its past three matchups while Niagara has assists on 22 of 71 field goals (31 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Monmouth has attempted the second-most free throws among all MAAC teams. The Hawks have averaged 21.9 free throws per game this season.

