Nevada faces San Diego St. in MWC semis

San Diego State (20-12, 12-7) vs. Nevada (29-3, 16-3)

Mountain West Conference Tournament Semifinals, Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State is ready to take on Nevada with a spot in the MWC championship game on the line. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last went at it on March 9, when the Wolf Pack outshot San Diego State 53.1 percent to 34.6 percent and made 13 more foul shots en route to the 28-point victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Nevada’s Caleb Martin has averaged 19.6 points and 5.1 rebounds while Jordan Caroline has put up 17.3 points and 9.6 rebounds. For the Aztecs, Jalen McDaniels has averaged 16.3 points and 8.3 rebounds while Devin Watson has put up 15.8 points and 4.2 assists.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Caleb Martin has made or assisted on 40 percent of all Nevada field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has accounted for 19 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Aztecs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Wolf Pack. Nevada has 44 assists on 85 field goals (51.8 percent) over its past three games while San Diego State has assists on 38 of 59 field goals (64.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Nevada has committed a turnover on just 14.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the 10th-best percentage among all Division I teams. The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over only 10.2 times per game this season.

